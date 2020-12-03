Roz Purcell shares adorable snaps of her new rescue pup

The influencer is adopting another dog with her boyfriend Zach Desmond

Roz Purcell has shared some adorable snaps of her new rescue pup.

The 30-year-old is adopting the terrier cross puppy from Milo’s Mission Rescue in Co. Wicklow – and she will be a sister to Roz’s 4-year-old rescue pooch Wilko.

Before taking her new puppy home on Friday, the former model visited the rescue this morning to meet her new pet, and her siblings.

Sharing a photo of herself with a litter of adorable puppies, Roz wrote on Instagram: “Look who I met today! Can you cope 😭😭😭.”

The Tipperary native then shared a close up shot of her puppy, alongside the caption: “Willay’s sister.”

Posting more photos of the litter, Roz wrote: “I called out to @milosmissionrescue to take some photos of the dogs and puppies! Such a fantastic rescue who do so much for all the animals that come their way.”

“Shout out to your local rescues help them out this time of year (lots have gift vouchers available to help with vet bills!)”

“Our girl was picked by @milosmissionrescue and she’s so gorgeous! She’s definitely the boss of the litter she’s decking them all 🤣🤣 Great to see Aly and her pups are going to forever homes and have been so well fostered over the last few months. Foster care is incredible!!!”

In a post shared on their Instagram page, the rescue centre thanked Roz for her support.

They wrote: “Thank you to Roz, an amazing advocate for animal welfare, who got in touch with us during this crazy year, both willing to adopt a rescue pup & help us spread the rescue word.”

The 30-year-old replied: “Looking forward to bringing her home tomorrow so WILLAY can finally met her. Rescues are the best!”

“Thanks for all the work you do and to the foster care – it’s incredible what they do. WILLAY and her can be the mascots for adoption. I feel like they’ll be the best of friends, trouble and she will inevitably be the boss!”