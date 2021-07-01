Roz Purcell reveals the biggest misconceptions about her

The former model has set the record straight

Roz Purcell has revealed the biggest misconceptions about her.

The 30-year-old has admitted people used to think she was full of herself, and she’s constantly faced with the assumption she came from a wealthy family.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Roz was asked: “What’s the biggest misconception people have about you?”

The Tipperary native replied: “When I modelled I constantly heard people say I was full of myself when in fact I hated myself and was going through an ED (eating disorder) because I had too much shame around my appearance.”

“Also that I came from money and that I’m loaded.”

Roz noted that she didn’t come from money, and that her parents “worked so f***ing hard to manage”.

“Anything we wanted growing up we learned we needed to work and save to get it,” she said.

Roz added: “I have managed to craft a career for myself and I do pretty well prob not as much as people think 😂 Eg. Can’t buy a house yet but I’ll get there.”

The news comes after Roz recently admitted her parents confronted a group of women at a café, after they overheard them slagging her off.