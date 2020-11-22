Wilko, aka Willay, will have a new friend

Roz Purcell reveals she is adopting another dog

Roz Purcell has revealed she is adopting another dog.

The Tipperary native rescued her adorable Jack Russell Wilko, aka Willay, back in 2016 from the DSCPA.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 30-year-old admitted adopting is “the best thing you’ll ever do”, before revealing she would be giving another furry friend a new home.

“I wasn’t going to say it for a while,” Roz wrote, “But we applied to adopt a few months ago.”

“We had been thinking about getting another rescue for the past year and a half,” she explained.

“So we went for it. Got the news two weeks ago that it’s accepted.”

Roz added that she had requested a “smallish build” dog as Wilko hates bigger dogs, and one that could go hiking with her.

“When you adopt, they’re great at getting to know you and matching you with a dog that would suit your lifestyle.”

“There’s so many amazing rescues out there. The people who run them are actual saints.

“Will keep you updated when I hear more on her! (We know it’s a girl). Willay is going to be so happy he loves company.”

Offering advice for those looking to adopt a rescue dog, Roz added: “Having patience is the biggest thing. They’re so happy to be in their new home.”

“It’s not an easy job but one worth doing.”