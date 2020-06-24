Roz Purcell opens up about hair loss and how her eating disorder affected her body long term

The former Miss Universe Ireland opened up during an Instagram Q&A

Roz Purcell opens up about hair loss and how her eating disorder...

Roz Purcell has opened up about suffering from hair loss, and revealed how her eating disorder affected her menstrual cycle.

During a Q&A on Instagram today, the 29-year-old revealed that she suffers from hair loss, and previously lost all her eyelashes.

The model shared a photograph of her current bald patch, and admitted she experiences hair loss every couple of years.

Last month, Roz shared that her hair loss is a physical side effect of stress and anxiety.

“I stress myself out about not being productive like everyone else online and …you get it,” she confessed.

“I’m definitely someone who sees physical side effects of being low and anxious. I lost all my eyelashes last year from stress and hoping this little patch will start spitting some hair soon.”

During her Q&A, the author also revealed how her eating disorder battle affected her menstrual cycle for years.

“I didn’t have a period for 4 years. It took a while for it to come back regularly,” she told her followers.

“It’s sad because at the time that was the least of my worries whereas now I understand my cycle & how important it is.”

Roz regularly shares real and inspiring content on Instagram, and she decided to do so after finding social media a “really tough place” for her to be.

“I’m very lucky to have a platform, so I started sharing content I would like to see – just being vulnerable and real about photos and bodies,” she wrote.

“It’s like a huge weight off my shoulders being able to be honest & show off normal things.”

The bestselling cookery author regularly shares #ContentContent to her social media, “content to make people feel content”, promoting body positivity and self-love.

Roz also started a podcast series called Bite Back last year, using her platform to discuss mental health, body positivity and her relationship with food.

The ten-part podcast series dealt with self-love and self-acceptance, while touching on Roz’s own personal experiences.

You can listen to Bite Back with Rozanna Purcell HERE.

