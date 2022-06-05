Roz Purcell and Miriam Mullins join thousands taking part in marathons across the country

Roz Purcell and Miriam Mullins joined thousands of people across the country to take part in marathons today.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is one of Ireland’s biggest charity sporting events, and it is the largest female-only event of its kind in the world.

Irish influencer Roz is taking part in the marathon in Dublin, which kicks off at Merrion Square from 2pm.

TikTok star Miriam took part in The Cork City Marathon earlier today, and took to Instagram to share photos from the day.

She wrote: “One of the proudest moments of my life 🏃‍♀️😭 My first half marathon complete & In my home county Cork !! @corkcitymarathon !! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ 13.2 miles complete with a PB of 2 hours 33 mins 🙌”

“Couldn’t have done it without @tiaanheyns4 by my side. The atmosphere & crowd cheering everyone on was amazing. I’m crying with happiness & so proud of myself. What a mental & physical challenge but we kept one foot in front of the other & finished it 🙌 well done to anyone who took part aswell 🙌🙌”