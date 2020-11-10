Roz Purcell admits she’s feeling ‘lonely’ after moving back to Dublin

The former model recently moved back to Dublin after living with her family in Tipperary for weeks

Roz Purcell has admitted she’s feeling “lonely” after moving back to Dublin.

The 30-year-old recently moved back to the city, after living with her family in Tipperary for two months while her house was being “completely re-wired”.

During an Instagram Q&A this morning, Roz revealed she’s considering a move to the countryside, after spending a few weeks in her family home.

After a follower asked, “Are you happy to be back to city life or do you think you’d settle in country,” Roz replied: “I really miss the country and my family!”

“The house in Tipp is buzzing always a family member around, a baby etc so I feel a bit lonely being back.”

“But biggest thing is down the country we live in middle of nowhere so it was almost like Covid didn’t exist for a time which was actually the mind break needed.”

“Obviously I have Zach and WILLAY here and I love being home. But definitely consider moving country side,” she added.

The news comes after Roz was forced to address rumours she had split from her boyfriend Zach last month.

While their house was being re-wired, the couple were separated for a few weeks while Roz stayed with her family in Tipperary.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, a follower asked Roz, “Are you and Zach still together? Hope you don’t mind me asking.”

Roz replied: “No probs I know a lot of people asked (cause we’re not together atm!) Ah he couldn’t shake me off that easily! All good and we will be back together V soon.”

Roz has been dating Zach since 2016, following her split from The Blizzards frontman Bressie.

Zach is the son of music moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey, who run MCD Productions, and he works as a promoter.