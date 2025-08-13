Ad
Roy Keane’s daughter Leah Keane is expecting her first child

Roy Keane’s daughter, Leah Keane, has shared that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a sweet black and white video of her early pregnancy journey so far.

In the montage, Leah shows her positive pregnancy tests and her revealing the news to Taylor.

 

Leah also included her trip to their first scan, as well as the pictures from it – She captioned the clip, “Half of me, half you✨🤍.”

Roy, who is now about to become a grandfather for the fourth time, has been married to his wife, Theresa Doyle, since 1997, and together they have five children – Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah, and Alanna

Leah got engaged to Southampton footballer Taylor last year while on a boat sailing around the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Sharing the stunning photos from their engagement, she captioned the post: “I can’t wait to marry you 🤍.”

Leah Keane and Taylor Harwood-Bellis | Instagram
