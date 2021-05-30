Rosie Connolly shares the results of her Covid test – after being bedbound for days

The Irish influencer admitted she felt like she'd been hit by a tonne of bricks

Rosie Connolly shares the results of her Covid test – after being...

Rosie Connolly has shared the results of her Covid-19 test.

The Irish influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share an update with her followers, admitting she had been bedbound for days.

She wrote: “Hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine at last!!! Very jealous as I haven’t left the bed the last few days.”

Sharing a screenshot of a text from the HSE, the 4th Arq founder added: “Thankfully not Covid but its’ hit me like a tonne of bricks.”

“Super effective testing… Had mine yesterday and it came back within 24 hours. Was in and out in 5 mins! I’m off to get even more sleep and hopefully be better tomorrow to enjoy the sun!”

Taking to her Stories today, Rosie revealed she was feeling “much better” and did a gentle yoga session to “get her body moving again”.

