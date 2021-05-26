Rosie Connolly reveals she’s opening her own clothing store

The shop will stock her streetwear brand 4thARQ

Rosie Connolly has revealed she’s opening her own clothing store.

The shop will be based in Dundrum Shopping Centre, and will stock her unisex streetwear brand 4thARQ.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Rosie wrote: “There’s no such thing as impossible… I could burst with pride to say @4tharq is coming to @dundrumtc very soon…”

“I can’t tell you the hard work that has gone into the last 6 months since launching @4tharq but all I can say is every single sleepless night has been worth it…,” she continued.

“Another vision board goal achieved. You’ll find us on the ground floor next to @hm and across from @zara and @bt2.”

The Irish influencer launched her unisex streetwear brand 4thARQ in December.

The brand sells a range of hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, half-zip fleeces, bodysuits, bomber jackets and puffer gilets.