Rosie Connolly reveals her ‘quarantine makeup look’

The mother-of-two has been updating her followers on life during isolation

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Rosie Connolly has revealed her “quarantine makeup look” in a candid new post on Instagram.

Like many of us, the Irish influencer has been spending most of her days make-up free during the self-isolation period.

The 30-year-old has admitted she’s been loving wearing no makeup, as she shared a barefaced selfie on her feed.

“Highly requesting quarantine makeup look 🤪,” she captioned the post. “Slap on some face tan, SPF, a bit of lip balm and you’re good to go 😂.”

“How I’m spending most days the last few weeks.. makeup-free and loving every second of it 👏🏼”

The blonde beauty also joked that she would have to teach herself how to apply a full face of makeup again, once lockdown measures are lifted.

I feel like I’m going to have to relearn how to do a full glam look by the end of this 😅❤️,” she added.

Rosie has been praised for being so open and honest with her followers over the past few weeks, as she’s been candid about having “crappy” days during isolation.

