Rosie Connolly reveals her ‘quarantine makeup look’

Rosie Connolly has revealed her “quarantine makeup look” in a candid new post on Instagram.
Like many of us, the Irish influencer has been spending most of her days make-up free during the self-isolation period.
The 30-year-old has admitted she’s been loving wearing no makeup, as she shared a barefaced selfie on her feed.
“Highly requesting quarantine makeup look 🤪,” she captioned the post. “Slap on some face tan, SPF, a bit of lip balm and you’re good to go 😂.”
View this post on Instagram
Highly requesting quarantine makeup look 🤪 Slap on some face tan, SPF, a bit of lip balm and you’re good to go 😂 How I’m spending most days the last few weeks.. makeup free and loving every second of it 👏🏼 I feel like I’m going to have to relearn how to do a full glam look by the end of this 😅❤️ #makeupfree #quarantine #freshskin also, TG for @thedublinmakeupacademy phi brows 😍
“Slap on some face tan, SPF, a bit of lip balm and you’re good to go 😂”
“How I’m spending most days the last few weeks.. makeup-free and loving every second of it 👏🏼”
The blonde beauty also joked that she would have to teach herself how to apply a full face of makeup again, once lockdown measures are lifted.
“I feel like I’m going to have to relearn how to do a full glam look by the end of this 😅❤️,” she added.
Rosie has been praised for being so open and honest with her followers over the past few weeks, as she’s been candid about having “crappy” days during isolation.