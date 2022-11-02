Rosie Connolly donates huge amount of money to an amazing cause

Rosie Connolly has donated an eye-watering amount of money to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Last October, the mom-of-two released a limited edition pink loungewear set through her brand 4th ARQ, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds from the sale of the tracksuits were donated to the Irish charity to help fund world class research into the disease.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Rosie shared the great news with her 373K followers.

The influencer wrote: “Last year, with the incredible support from you guys @4tharq, we managed to raise over €73k for @breastcancerireland and to help fund the new Breast Clinic at Beaumont Hospital.”

“Today, we got to have a tour of the facility and see just how much you’ve all made a difference to the research that happens daily at the centre. Hearing how far breast cancer research has come and just how close they are to having major breakthroughs is so inspiring.”

“Thank you Professor Hill and Aisling Hurley for today. Fire in our bellies to get working on a bigger and better campaign to continually aid the funding for Breast Cancer Research.”

Rosie launched the fundraiser for Breast Cancer Ireland last year because the charity is incredibly close to her heart, as her mother battled breast cancer a few years ago.

Rosie also opened up about her own breast cancer scare in October 2020, after she found a lump in her breast – which thankfully turned out to be benign following a biopsy.

Speaking about her cancer scare on 2FM Breakfast at the time, the mom-of-two said: “So a couple of weeks ago I found a lump, and obviously the instant panic, my mum has had breast cancer and my nana had breast cancer, so instantly my mind was terrified.”

“I went to the GP, I got my appointment with the consultant, and over the last couple of weeks I’ve had lots of tests, scans and a biopsy at the end.”

“Luckily, a week ago, I got the results that the biopsy was clear and that it wasn’t cancerous,” Rosie said.

The influencer admitted that the worst part of the scare was waiting for the results, as her mind went to a “horrible place”.

She explained: “I went through every scenario in my head and obviously your mind goes to the worst case scenario and I was thinking, ‘How will my kids be if I’m not here?”

“It’s just a horrible place to let your mind go to. But it’s hard to get a hold on your mind when you are waiting like that, and a lot of people that I spoke to said that the waiting part was actually the worst part because there is nothing you can do.”

“I was ringing the hospital every day, being like ‘any chance the results are in’ and they were like ‘no’. I was just so desperate to get an answer,” she continued.

“And obviously when that phone call came through I broke down in tears because I was just so relieved.”

Rosie and her husband Paul Quinn tied-the-knot at Carton House, Kildare back in 2018.

Rosie shares two children – son Harry and daughter Remi, and the influencer is also step mum to Paul’s son Reuben.