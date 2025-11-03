Rosie Connolly defends putting up Christmas decorations on November 1st

Rosie Connolly has defended putting up Christmas decorations on November 1st, after she received a slew of comments on social media.

Traditionally, the time to put up Christmas decorations depends on culture or personal preference, but the consensus is late November / early December.

However, the Dublin native divided her followers when she shared a clip of her house being decorated for the festive season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L U X U R Y G A R L A N D (@luxurygarland)

In the post shared by Luxury Garland, they wrote: “Yesterday, we kicked off the Festive Season by decorating the stunning home of @rosieconxxx 💫”

“First up, the Living Room – wow! This space oozes style and elegance while radiating warmth and cosiness.”

She took to the comments to thank the team for their gorgeous work, writing: “We are so thrilled once again – thank you @luxurygarland ❤️❤️❤️”

However, others were left divided as one wrote: “Why?? Its November. The children get very confused. Youll have your tree down on stephens day,” to which Rosie responded: “my children love it, no confusion here ❤️.”

Another wrote: “Is not the 2nd of November today 😮 looks fab but way too early,” as a third commented: “Waaaay too early.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Portis (@tianicole06)

In response to the comments, Rosie wrote: “To those who are triggered by joy, Christmas lights and magic…. I think you guys are the ones who need it most 🤣”

“Go on, throw up some twinkly lights or a bit of tinsel ✨ you might just like it 😆🥰 It’ll always be a November Xmas in our house 🎄🤩”

Taking to her stories, she also shared a reel of the Grinch dancing as the caption read: “Me on November 1st.”