Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Rose of Tralee 2022: Everyone is saying the same thing after Wicklow Rose Roisin Long drops ‘bombshell’

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a two-year hiatus.

The 2022 festival will conclude tonight, and one of the 33 contestants will take home the crown.

Loyal fans of the Rose of Tralee are frenzying on Twitter after Wicklow Rose Roisin Long dropped a “bombshell” on the show.

Roisin told host Dáithí Ó Sé that her boyfriend Johnny was a no-show at the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2022 because he was mountain biking in France.

The Kerryman then jokingly pointed out that Johnny could be getting the boot from Roisin in favour of her handsome escort.

Rose of Tralee fans are taking to Twitter to joke that Johnny has found himself in hot water.

One Twitter user wrote: “If i was Johnny id he hiding down the back of the dome with some flowers n one hell of an apology,” while another said: “Johnny out of the picture well said!!”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us