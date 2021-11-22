Rosanna Davison throws Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party for her three children

Rosanna Davison threw an Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party for her three children over the weekend.

The former Miss World’s twin boys Hugo and Oscar turned 1 on Thursday, and her daughter Sophia turned 2 on Sunday.

The model mum took to Instagram to share photos of her children’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which took place on Saturday.

She captioned the post: “Big birthday weekend in our house! 🎉Hugo and Oscar turned 1 on Thursday and Sophia turned 2 today so we celebrated it yesterday with a little gathering at home for a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party 🍰🫖🕰🐇🌹🃏🧁🎈”

“The theme felt apt considering we have three toddlers 😅 We also celebrated surviving a whole year with three under two! 😆 Great fun was had and the birthday boys and girl loved it all ❤️”

Sile Seoige commented on the post: “The most gorgeous family! I am in constant awe of you 😍❤ The theme was fantastic 👏 Birthday kisses to Sophia, Hugo and Oscar ❤❤❤”

Maia Dunphy added: “Happy birthday kids and all that, but WHAT A SPREAD!! 😍😍😍”

Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages with her husband Wes Quirke before they decided to have a baby through surrogacy in 2019.

After going through the surrogacy process, the couple welcomed their daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

But in a surprising turn of events, Rosanna announced that she was pregnant with twins just eight months later, after experiencing a fertility miracle.

The model mum went on to give birth to identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.