Rosanna Davison shows off post-baby body in stunning dress

Rosanna Davison has shown off her post-baby post in a stunning dress.

The 36-year-old and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, just last month.

The model mum took to her Instagram Stories wearing a red leopard-print dress from The Kooples, admitting she was delighted to be out of maternity clothes.

“Feels good to get out of the old maternity leggings and into a dress again,” she wrote.

The news comes after Rosanna recalled the “surreal moment” she found out she was expecting twins, following years of fertility struggles.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Rosanna said: “There are no twins in either of our families as far as I know, but I’m told that it tends to be fraternal rather than identical twins that can run in families.”

“Conceiving identical twins naturally is just very lucky and finding out back in May that we were expecting twins and hearing their heartbeats was a very special, surreal moment.”

The book author also said she’s happy their three children are so close in age, despite the fact that their house will be “chaotic” for a few years.

“It will be more challenging at the beginning when they’re all still small and very much reliant on us,” she said. “It’ll be a busy, chaotic household!”

“But I also expect that having them so close in age will be fantastic for them as they grow up, plus they’ll all be at similar stages and will hopefully enjoy playing together too.”

“We both wanted three children so for us it’s perfect to have them close together and hopefully the best of friends for life,” she added.