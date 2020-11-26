Rosanna Davison shares the sweet moment daughter Sophia met her newborn twin brothers

The model mum welcomed the identical twins last week

Rosanna Davison has shared the sweet moment her daughter Sophia met her newborn twin brothers.

Last Wednesday, the former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their new arrivals, identical twins Oscar and Hugo.

The twins births came almost exactly a year after the couple welcomed Sophia via gestational surrogate last November.

After leaving the hospital this week, Rosanna finally introduced her daughter to the babies, admitting: “Sophia was fascinated by her two baby brothers.”

“[She] looks GIANT beside them,” she added.

Rosanna admitted she was “emotional” leaving the hospital on Wednesday, explaining: “It’s a big day for our little family ”

“As Hugo and Oscar were born at 35 weeks, they needed a little extra TLC in the @nationalmaternityhospital Neonatal ward to make sure they were ready to come home to us ”

“And today is the big day! I’m just a little bit emotional ,” she admitted, “Now to bring them home to meet their big sister and start our lives as a family of five ”

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with her husband Wes Quirke and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”