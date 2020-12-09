Rosanna Davison shares sweet story behind an item of newborn Oscar’s clothing

Rosanna Davison has shared the sweet story behind an item of her newborn son Oscar’s clothing.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed her identical twin boys Hugo and Oscar last month, describing the pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”.

The model mum took to her Instagram Stories today, cradling her adorable baby, revealing Oscar was “a fan of sustainable fashion”.

“Oscar’s little cardi was knitted by my mum back when she was expecting me in 1984,” Rosanna revealed.

The 36-year-old also shared a hilarious snap showing how she’s adjusting to life as a mother-of-three, as she tackled feeding all her children.

“If you call me and I don’t answer, this could be why,” she wrote, “Covered in babies and loving it.”

The Dublin native and her husband Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

The news comes after Rosanna revealed the five lessons she’s learnt since becoming a mother-of-three.

“Just for fun, here are five things we’ve learnt so far from going from having none to one to three babies in the space of less than a year ,” she added.

“1. As parents, we’re a whole lot more relaxed this time around. When Sophia arrived, we barely knew how to change a nappy. Now, we pretty much do it in the dark multiple times a night

“2. Routine is if you ever want to have the time to actually finish a hot cup of coffee and get that precious caffeine into your bloodstream.”

“3. We still discuss who had a nappy explosion and when, but we chat about other stuff too. Like which baby did a projectile wee on us and when

“4. We reminisce much more about those heady days when we used to leave the house together on dinner dates and wonder when it might happen again. Could be 2 years, could be 10 years. Who knows

“5. As newborn Sophia also taught us, you can live on 4 hours sleep a night and somehow not die ”