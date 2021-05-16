Rosanna Davison shares sweet snaps with husband Wes Quirke on their wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot seven years ago today

Rosanna Davison has shared sweet snaps with her husband Wes Quirke on their wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot on May 16, 2014 in a civil ceremony at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The former Miss World and her longtime love then jetted off to Ibiza to wed for a second time, before wrapping up their month-long celebrations with family and friends at Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Taking to Instagram today to mark their wedding anniversary, Rosanna shared a series of snaps with Wes, captioning the post: “Seven years married and what an adventure it’s been… especially over the past two years! 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼🐶🐶🤰🏼🤱🏼🍼🍼💩💩😅🤣”.

“Happy Anniversary @wesquirke, I’m so proud of us ❤️,” she added.

Rosanna and Wes welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019, after suffering 14 heartbreaking miscarriages.

Months later, the couple experienced a fertility miracle, as Rosanna fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The 36-year-old went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

