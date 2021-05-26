Rosanna Davison shares sweet snaps of twin boys meeting special family member for the first time

Rosanna Davison has shared sweet snaps of her twin sons, Oscar and Hugo, meeting their great-grandmother “for the very first time”.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World revealed it was a “special day”.

Sharing a photo of her grandmother doting over one of her sons, Rosanna wrote: “Today was a special one… Hugo and Oscar met their great-grandmother for the very first time ❤️.”

The 36-year-old also shared photos from the occasion on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “It’s so important for us to have these photos and memories as she’s a very special part of our lives.”

“It means the world to be able to introduce her to my own babies,” she added.

The model suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes in 2018.

The couple went on to welcome their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.