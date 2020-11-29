Rosanna Davison shares sweet snaps celebrating daughter Sophia’s first birthday

Rosanna Davison has shared sweet snaps celebrating her daughter Sophia’s first birthday.
The former Miss Universe’s daughter Sophia turned 1 last Saturday, but Rosanna missed the big day because she was still in hospital – after giving birth to twins.
The model mum celebrated the milestone birthday this Saturday instead, sharing a gorgeous new photo to Instagram cuddling her first child.
Rosanna wrote: “Cuddles, cupcakes, pressies, lots of happy memories & a serious sugar rush from this gorgeous cake! 🤩🎂 Special day yesterday celebrating Sophia’s 1st birthday 💝”
View this post on Instagram
Sharing photos to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three wrote: “We obviously can’t have a birthday party, so we’re just having a very small celebration today for Sophia’s first birthday.
“Check out this cake!” she wrote, sharing a photo of a two-tiered pale pink cake stunningly designed by award-winning Irish baker Kelly Ging.
Last weekend, Rosanna admitted she was “heartbroken” to be missing her daughter’s first birthday.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of Sophia’s hand when she was a newborn, and wrote: “This day last year, our daughter Sophia arrived into the world & changed our lives in the best way possible.”
The 36-year-old also shared a photo of her holding Sophia, and confessed: “I’m a bit heartbroken not to be home with Sophia on her first birthday but we’ll celebrate & spoil her next weekend instead…”
Hope she appreciates the present of two baby brothers,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.
Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys last Wednesday – almost one year after they welcomed Sophia via gestational surrogate last November.
Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.
Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.
She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”
“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”