Rosanna Davison shares sweet snap of daughter – six months after welcoming her first child

The former Miss World welcomed her first child via surrogate late last year

Rosanna Davison shares sweet snap of daughter – six months after welcoming...

Rosanna Davison has shared a sweet snap of her daughter Sophia, six months after she was born.

The 36-year-old and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed baby Sophia via surrogate back in November.

Taking to Instagram, Rosanna posted an adorable picture of the young tot with her toy bunny, alongside a heartfelt message.

“Nothing is safe from being chewed by a teething baby, and especially not this poor innocent bunny 🐰😆,” she wrote.

Rosanna suffered 14 early miscarriages before she decided to go down the surrogacy route back in 2018.

During a recent interview with VIP magazine, the mum-of-one admitted she told her husband Wes to “leave her” multiples times throughout her fertility struggle.

Rosanna said: “It was really hard on Wes. And he desperately wanted a baby, as well. He almost wanted one before I did.”

“As a couple, I suppose, ultimately, it made us stronger, but there was a stage where I seriously tried to persuade him to leave me and find someone else.”

“A couple of times I did,” she confessed. “I just felt I couldn’t do it.”

“Of course, he laughed at me… but it did get to that stage where you feel strong and positive one day and then the next day, you can’t do it anymore. But talking to family and friends did get us through.”

Thankfully Rosanna and Wes finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

