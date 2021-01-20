Rosanna Davison shares sweet snap homeschooling her daughter Sophia

The model mum has been trying to teach the one-year-old animal sounds

Rosanna Davison has shared a sweet snap homeschooling her daughter Sophia.

The model mum welcomed her first child via surrogate in November 2019, before giving birth to her “miracle” twins Hugo and Oscar one year later.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World shared a photo of her teaching her one-year-old animal noises.

The 36-year-old captioned the post: “Homeschooling 😆 Trying to teach her animal sounds & she thinks I’m completely bonkers 🤣”.

Just last week, Rosanna got candid about juggling life as a mum-of-three, admitting she had a “tough” day.

Sharing a photo of her cuddling one of her sons, she wrote: “Today has been a tough one.

“A combination of sleep deprivation from last night, two relentlessly colicky babies & general lockdown/pandemic anxiety.

“So grateful for our beautiful babies & health in this challenging time, but it’s not an easy time for anyone. Sending lots of love to you all,” she added.

Rosanna is set to write a book about her journey to motherhood, after struggling with her fertility.

The model suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes Quirke.

Just a few months after welcoming Sophia via surrogate, Rosanna experienced a fertility miracle, as she fell pregnant with her twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.