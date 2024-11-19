Rosanna Davison shares major ‘life update’ after lengthy four year search

Rosanna Davison has revealed she and her husband Wes Quirke have finally found their “forever home” following a lengthy four year search.

Sharing a photo of them in their new house, which is currently under construction, the former Miss World told her followers that they picked up the keys in September.

“A little life update 🥰🏡,” she wrote.

“We began searching for the perfect forever home for our family soon after our twins were born four years ago. Somewhere special to make family memories together. Earlier this year, we found it ❤️,” Rosanna continued.

“We picked up our keys at the beginning of September and began planning some interior structural work – we’re standing in what will eventually be our kitchen!

“We’ve asked the talented @geri_designs to help us design our dream home and all the fun of choosing paint colours, flooring, furniture and fabrics is now underway 🎉.”

“I’ll share renovation and interiors updates as I go for anyone interested in home transformations. Love a good before and after 😆 We’re so excited to get started 🤗

Rosanna and Wes are parents to daughter Sophia, who was born via surrogate in 2019, and twins Oscar and Hugo, who she gave birth to in November 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2014.