Rosanna Davison shares hilarious video of her father Chris de Burgh dressed up as Dolly Parton

Rosanna Davison has shared a hilarious video of her father Chris de Burgh dressed up as Dolly Parton.

The former Miss World posted the clip on her Instagram feed, showing her dad singing a parody of Dolly’s hit song Jolene.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: “Anyone else’s dad dress up as Dolly Parton on the internet today and wave a rubber chicken around?”

In Chris’ version of the song, he replaced the word Jolene with ‘vaccine’, and included some funny anecdotes about lockdown.

The impromptu performance was a far cry from the singer’s usual gigs.

The 72-year-old has sold over 50 million records since 1974 – including hits like Lady In Red, Spanish Train, and Don’t Pay The Ferryman.

The news comes after Rosanna recently praised Chris for being a wonderful grandfather to her three children – Sophia, 1, and twins Oscar and Hugo, three months.

During an interview with RSVP Live last month, the 36-year-old said: “My dad is great.”

“Yesterday he was over and he said they would watch the babies if we wanted to go out in the snow.”

“Having my parents nearby so that they are close enough to pop over to see us and support us is great because it would be really tough for the two of us to manage with the three babies every day. It’s a huge amount of work, but it’s a labour of love.”