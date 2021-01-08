Rosanna Davison shares adorable new snap with twins Oscar and Hugo

Rosanna Davison has shared an adorable new snap with her identical twins, Oscar and Hugo.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their baby boys in November, one year after they welcomed their first child Sophia via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three posted a sweet photo of her cuddling her newborn babies on the couch.

She captioned the post: “Weekend plans 🤗 Happy Friday! #identicaltwins.”

The model mum was inundated with kind messages in the comment section.

One follower commented: “Best place in the world… Mummy hugs are the best ❤️❤️❤️”

Another wrote: “Ah gosh this is so cute, you are so so lucky @rosanna_davison 😍❤️ enjoy every minute with your babies.”

Earlier this week, Rosanna admitted lockdown as a new mum-of-three has been “challenging”.

In a post shared on Instagram, the model got candid about the challenges that come with parenting during a global pandemic, as she celebrated seven weeks since the birth of her sons.

Sharing a sweet snap of her newborn’s foot, the 36-year-old wrote: “Seven weeks of Hugo & Oscar 🥰👣✨”.

“It’s flown by in a bit of a blur of sleepless nights, nappy changes, endlessly soothing colicky babies and constant feeds, while also keeping on top of Sophia’s routine. She’s still not too pleased about their arrival! 🙈

“It’s a magical time getting to know these two gorgeous little people, but it’s also a challenging time to be a new mum or dad in lockdown without a normal support system in place,” she confessed.

“We’ve just been taking it day by day, looking after each other and trying to stay positive.”

Rosanna continued: “There have been days recently when I’ve felt really anxious though – what if one or both of us got sick and couldn’t take care of them?

“It’s so important for us to be patient and kind to ourselves, and do whatever we can to support our emotional well-being and resilience.

“Being given the all-clear to start exercising again has given me a great mood boost, and I’ve been trying to take a little bit of time each day to myself just to get outside for some fresh air ☀️

“I hope you’re all coping as well as you can, and looking after your mental health as much as possible ❤️ Sending extra hugs to new parents finding it all a bit overwhelming ❤️”.