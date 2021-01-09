Rosanna Davison reveals the interesting way she tells her identical twin boys apart

The model mum has admitted its easy to mix them up

Rosanna Davison reveals the interesting way she tells her identical twin boys...

Rosanna Davison has revealed the interesting way she tells her identical twin boys apart.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twins Oscar and Hugo in November, one year after they welcomed their daughter Sophia via surrogate.

Two months after giving birth, Rosanna has admitted they can get confused between the boys when they’re tired, or if its particularly dark in their nursery.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the 36-year-old said: “I have a little bit of a confession to make…”

“When we’re tired or its dark in the room, it can be difficult to tell the boys apart, they’re absolutely identical, apart from the fact that Hugo here is slightly smaller than his brother Oscar.”

Rosanna explained: “So I came up with a way to tell them apart, as recommended by other twin mums.”

Sharing a video of some blue paint on Hugo’s nails, the mum-of-three said: “He’ll probably be pretty p***ed off with me when he’s older…”

“But I bought some special toxic-free child-friendly nail polish to paint on a couple of Hugo’s fingers, in this very fetching turquoise colour, just in case there’s any confusion, we can tell our sons apart!”

The model also shared a photo of the nail polish, adorably named ‘Piggy Paint’.

The news comes after Rosanna recently admitted lockdown as a new mum-of-three has been “challenging”.

In a post shared on Instagram, the former pageant queen got candid about the challenges that come with parenting during a global pandemic, as she celebrated seven weeks since the birth of her sons.

Sharing a sweet snap of her newborn’s foot, the 36-year-old wrote: “Seven weeks of Hugo & Oscar.”

“It’s flown by in a bit of a blur of sleepless nights, nappy changes, endlessly soothing colicky babies and constant feeds, while also keeping on top of Sophia’s routine. She’s still not too pleased about their arrival!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

“It’s a magical time getting to know these two gorgeous little people, but it’s also a challenging time to be a new mum or dad in lockdown without a normal support system in place,” she confessed.

“We’ve just been taking it day by day, looking after each other and trying to stay positive.”

Rosanna continued: “There have been days recently when I’ve felt really anxious though – what if one or both of us got sick and couldn’t take care of them?”

“It’s so important for us to be patient and kind to ourselves, and do whatever we can to support our emotional well-being and resilience.”

“Being given the all-clear to start exercising again has given me a great mood boost, and I’ve been trying to take a little bit of time each day to myself just to get outside for some fresh air.”

The model mum added: “I hope you’re all coping as well as you can, and looking after your mental health as much as possible.”

“Sending extra hugs to new parents finding it all a bit overwhelming.”