Rosanna Davison reveals struggle with hair loss after twin pregnancy

The model mum lost "clumps" of her hair after giving birth to twins

Rosanna Davison has opened up about her struggle with postpartum hair loss.

The former Miss World has revealed she lost “clumps” of her hair after giving birth to twins, Oscar and Hugo, last year.

The 37-year-old and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Rosanna shared her hair loss struggle on Instagram, after visiting her hairdresser Ceira Lambert.

She captioned the post: “Today was a good day! I took the morning off mummy duties to get fresh highlights, almost passed out at the sink 😴 Then drank way too much coffee 🤪.”

“After I stopped breastfeeding Hugo & Oscar, my hair started to thin out around the hairline and sides.”

“Postpartum hair loss is common as hormone levels drop and although I was prepared for it after a twin pregnancy, it was still quite shocking to see clumps of my hair disappearing down the drain!” Rosanna revealed.

“It was only really temporary as it has mostly thickened back up again now – I also focused on getting plenty of iron, biotin, zinc & B-complex vitamins through diet and supplementation which seemed to help.”

“It’s lovely to feel confident in it again ❤️ Thank you as always @ceiralambert @goldfeverhair 😘,” she added.