Rosanna Davison reveals she’s ‘grateful’ for family time during Coronavirus pandemic

Rosanna Davison has revealed she is “grateful” for the family time she has had during Coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old welcomed her first child, a baby daughter named Sophia, in November via surrogacy.

Rosanna took to Instagram shared a gorgeous photo of her and her daughter and stated some of the things she is grateful for during lockdown.

“Grateful for our health, our home, for this slower pace of life and the family time we’re spending together making memories,” she wrote.

“Someday, I’ll tell her all about how the world changed in spring 2020 🌍.”

Fans flooded the comment section and praised the blonde bombshell.

“Beautiful family Rosanna can only dream of havin something as special as that enjoy every moment ❤️,” one follower penned.

“That is the most stunning shot 💕💕💕,” another commented.

“So happy for u and ur lovely family 💚,” one fan added.

The news came after Rosanna recently marked five months since her daughter Sophia was born.

