Rosanna Davison reveals she’s finally back home after giving birth to twins

The model became a mum-of-three last Wednesday

Rosanna Davison has revealed she’s finally back home after giving birth to her identical twins, Oscar and Hugo.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their new arrivals last Wednesday, but Rosanna stayed in hospital for a few days to recover.

Taking to Instagram today, the 36-year-old revealed she’s finally returned home with her newborn sons – and she’s adjusting to life as a mother-of-three.

Posting a photo of their one-year-old daughter Sophia having some breakfast while she was pumping, Rosanna wrote: “Momma multi-tasking = double pumping while giving Sophia her porridge.”

Rosanna gave birth to her twin boys last week – almost one year after they welcomed Sophia via gestational surrogate last November.

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”