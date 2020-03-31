Rosanna Davison reveals plans to have a second baby with husband Wes Quirke

The model welcomed her first child via surrogate back in November

Rosanna Davison reveals plans to have a second baby with husband Wes...

Rosanna Davison has revealed she hopes to have another baby with her husband Wes Quirke – sooner rather than later.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, last November via gestational surrogate.

Speaking to VIP, Rosanna said: “We had a really positive experience with both the clinic and the surrogate.”

“We do hope to go again in the not too distant future and have a sibling for Sophia, fingers crossed, touch wood.”

The couple had been trying for a baby since 2015, but after suffering 14 early miscarriages, they decided to have a baby through surrogacy.

The Miss World winner explained: “I played with the idea for weeks and I was horrified at the thought.”

“The idea of someone else carrying my child thousands of miles away… It was a terrifying idea.”

The week prior to Sophia’s arrival, the couple travelled to Ukraine to meet their surrogate, and they were present for their baby’s birth.

Rosanna continued, “I’ll never be able to thank our surrogate enough. Never ever. Sophia’s ours now, and we’re a family. But we’ll never forget what it took to have her.”

“Every single day I look at her and go, wow. I cannot believe that someone else gave birth to her, but that she is ours. We are just so lucky that it worked, and first time around.”