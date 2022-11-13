Rosanna Davison reveals if she regrets posing naked for Playboy

Rosanna Davison has revealed if she regrets posing naked for Playboy.

The former Miss World was the first ever Irish woman to make the cover of the magazine back in 2012.

During her appearance on Saturday’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, the mum-of-three explained: “It just came at the right time and it was before I got married and had my family. I’m grateful I did it. I don’t regret it, it was fun.”

Speaking about her family’s reaction to her cover, Rosanna said: “I’ve two younger brothers and my poor brothers were tormented by their friends, texting.”

“My now husband, we weren’t engaged at that stage, Wes was very encouraging, my parents were.”

The 38-year-old also revealed her three young children – Sophia, Hugo and Oscar – tore up one of her magazine covers a couple of weeks ago.

She told Angela: “Maybe about two weeks ago, we have this sort of desk that was upstairs now it’s downstairs in the playroom with the kids. And I find my toddlers ripping up one of the Playboys.”

“I had a pile of them in a drawer and it was just left there. I’d forgotten they were there, and I found them tearing it up.”

“Thankfully, I have a few extra copies — but I just had to laugh, how life has changed completely. Thankfully, they didn’t recognise me in it.”