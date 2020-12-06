Rosanna Davison reveals five lessons she’s learnt since becoming a mother-of-three

Rosanna Davison has revealed five lessons she’s learnt since becoming a mother-of-three.
The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.
The Irish beauty then welcomed her identical twin boys Hugo and Oscar last month, describing the pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Rosanna shared a sweet snap cuddling one of her newborns, writing: “Saturday night snuggle plans 🤗🥰”
“Just for fun, here are five things we’ve learnt so far from going from having none to one to three babies in the space of less than a year 😅,” she added.
“1. As parents, we’re a whole lot more relaxed this time around. When Sophia arrived, we barely knew how to change a nappy. Now, we pretty much do it in the dark multiple times a night 😆
“2. Routine is 🔑 if you ever want to have the time to actually finish a hot cup of coffee and get that precious caffeine into your bloodstream.”
“3. We still discuss who had a nappy explosion and when, but we chat about other stuff too. Like which baby did a projectile wee on us and when 🤪
“4. We reminisce much more about those heady days when we used to leave the house together on dinner dates and wonder when it might happen again. Could be 2 years, could be 10 years. Who knows 🤷🏼♀️
“5. As newborn Sophia also taught us, you can live on 4 hours sleep a night and somehow not die 😵”
Sharing news of the birth of her twins last month, Rosanna shared a sweet hospital with the newborns and her husband from the hospital.
The model mum wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”
“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”