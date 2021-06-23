Rosanna Davison nails her summer style in floral dress

We are obsessed with this look!

Rosanna Davison has become one of our favourite people to follow for fashion inspo on Instagram.

The former Miss World’s summer wardrobe has us seriously swooning, and her latest look is one of our favourites yet.

The model mum posed in a series of mid-length dresses from Irish-owned boutique Canella Lane and unsurprisingly, they’re selling out fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

The Corrib dress, as seen on Rosanna in the third photo, is currently out of stock on the site – but it is still available in more gorgeous colours.

You can get the dress in pale blue with pink floral design for €32 here.

It is also available in pink with yellow floral print for €32 here.