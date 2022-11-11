Rosanna Davison leads the lineup for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything this weekend.

The model will open up about becoming the first Irish woman to win Miss World, and feature on a Playboy magazine cover.

The mother-of-three will also explain how her grandmother was a spy during the Cold War, and how cosy she found the Playboy mansion when she had a peak around it.

This Saturday night on RTÉ One, The 2 Johnnies will also talk about being the Irish Ant and Dec (without the money!).

Johnny Smacks grosses Angela out by admitting that his mother cut his toenails until he was 19, and Johnny B reveals he’s planning a comedy roast when he delivers his Best Man speech at Smacks’ upcoming wedding.

Completing this week’s lineup is The Queen of Tarts, Mary Berry.

The Bake Off star will chat about clubbing in Ibiza, penning a whopping 75 cookbooks, and sleeping with a pig (in a towel… not a blanket!).

Mary will also reveal how her husband accidentally killed a dove as part of his marriage proposal, and how she’s never had a takeaway in her life.

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit, and affectionate ribbing to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything!

The fifth episode in the series will air this Saturday on RTÉ One at 9:40pm.