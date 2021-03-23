Rosanna Davison explains why March used to be a ‘significant and sad’ month for her

Rosanna Davison explains why March used to be a ‘significant and sad’...

Rosanna Davison has explained why March used to be a “significant and sad” month for her.

The Irish influencer often uses her platform to open up about her fertility struggles, having previously suffered 14 miscarriages.

The model mum went down the surrogacy route to welcome her first child Sophia in 2019, before giving birth to her “miracle” twins Oscar and Hugo last November.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Miss World shared a quote that read: “To the women who were hoping to have a baby in 2021.”

She captioned the post: “To the couples who have been trying month after month, year after year. To those of you wishing and waiting for your turn to hold your own baby. To the women who were hoping to have a baby this year… I see you, I was you.”

“It crossed my mind earlier that March was always a significant (and sad) month for me during the years of our fertility struggles, and part of me dreaded it rolling around.”

“It’s the last month of the year to conceive and have a full-term baby within the same calendar year. When you’re on that difficult journey, the idea that it could potentially happen that year brings a great sense of comfort 🙏🏼”

“As we know, the world works in weird and wonderful ways, and it was in March 2019 that we found out that our gestational surrogate was pregnant with Sophia, and in March 2020 we naturally conceived Hugo & Oscar 💫”

“I really hope that March is your month too… ❤️,” Rosanna added.

Rosanna’s followers flooded to the comment section to thank her for her honesty, with one writing: “I love your positivity thank you for sharing ❤️ March was the same for us it gave us disappointment and the greatest joy a year apart! Never give up hope 👏”

A second commented: “Such a lovely post to think of others who are now where you have been in the past 💕”

Another penned: “Thank you for sharing and helping women who are going through this to see that they are not alone 💕”