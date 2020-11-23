Rosanna Davison cradles her ‘sweet’ newborn Hugo – after welcoming twin boys

The mum-of-three welcomed Hugo and Oscar to the world on Wednesday

Rosanna Davison has shared a cute photo of her newborn son Hugo.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, on Wednesday morning.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, the mum-of-three shared a sweet snap cuddling her baby boy Hugo for the hospital.

“Little Hugo passed out after his lunch,” she wrote, adding a GIF that read: “My sweet boy.”

The mum-of-three gave birth to twins almost one year after she and Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.

Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true

“We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”