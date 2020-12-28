The model is one of many celebrities who have backed the vaccine

Rosanna Davison confirms she will get Covid vaccine ‘when it becomes available’

Rosanna Davison has confirmed she will get the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Ireland’s vaccine rollout will begin on December 29th, marking a pivotal moment in our fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to the Irish Sunday Mirror, the former Miss World said: “I’ll 100% be taking the vaccine when it becomes available.”

Addressing false information that has been spread about the vaccine on social media, the model added: “I have no time for misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

“The only people I’ll take advice and information about it from are the doctors and scientists.”

Another celebrity who has backed the Covid-19 vaccine is Chrisy Dignam.

The Aslan frontman said: “I will literally ask them what arm they want. I will definitely be getting the vaccine once it becomes available.”

“What kills me is that people will go out and buy a gram of coke off Eddie with no teeth and stick it up their nose, yet are saying they won’t take the vaccine.”

“I think the people who are anti-vaccine, let them be, I couldn’t give a f***. If they don’t want to get it they have to live with the consequences of that,” he told the newspaper.

“It would be better for the nation if a lot of people took it as it would give that herd immunity going.”

The 60-year-old added: “I have to take it, it’s as simple as that. I can’t really see anyone this Christmas. I have to be so careful.”

