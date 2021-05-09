Rosanna Davison branded ‘an inspiration’ after opening up about ‘overwhelming’ battle with fertility

The former Miss World suffered 14 miscarriages before welcoming her first child via surrogacy

Rosanna Davison branded ‘an inspiration’ after opening up about ‘overwhelming’ battle with...

Rosanna Davison has been branded “an inspiration” after opening up about her “overwhelming” battle with fertility.

The model mum suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes Quirke in 2018.

The couple went on to welcome their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rosanna shared a black-and-white photo of her bruised stomach as she reflected on her pregnancy journey.

She wrote: “Worth every shot 💉 I just came across this photo taken this weekend a year ago when I was about 7 weeks pregnant.”

“I injected my tummy every day for 9 months last year with heparin, an anticoagulant to help prevent blood clots (an inherited blood clotting disorder called Factor V Leiden runs in one side of my family).”

“As a woman facing a battle with your fertility, your body goes through so much and at times it can feel overwhelming. I lost count a long time ago of how many blood tests and injections I’ve done in the past 5 years between numerous fertility tests, pregnancies and the ovarian stimulation process for surrogacy.”

“If you’re going through something similar at the moment or struggling with all of the injections, pain, bruises and emotions that come with infertility, lVF and surrogacy, remember that the bruises heal, you can only do your very best and a successful end to your journey really is worth every single injection ❤️🙏🏼,” she added.

Celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli-Stone commented on the post: “Rosanna you are just incredible for your honesty!! You’ve no idea how much hope you give with these posts!! Lots of Love Xx”

Irish model Thalia Heffernan wrote: “An inspiration ❤️”, while a follower penned: “Thank you for being so open and honest, you are helping more then you know.❤️ x”.

