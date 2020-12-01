Rosanna Davison admits she’s missing her bump – after welcoming twin boys

Rosanna Davison has admitted that she’s missing her baby bump.
The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, last month.
The model has been enjoying her new life as a mum-of-three, but revealed she was missing carrying the twins.
Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo from her pregnancy, Rosanna wrote: “Starting to miss my bump which is freaking Wes out 🤣.”
“Three babies is plenty for now! Was about 29 weeks here 💙 #TwinPregnancy.”
Sharing news of the birth of her twins, Rosanna shared a sweet hospital with the newborns and her husband from the hospital.
She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”
“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”
The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.
At the time, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.
Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram, she wrote: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.”
“We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”
“As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate,” she continued.
“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ”
“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries,” Rosanna wrote.
“However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”
“So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!”
“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.