Rosanna Davison admits she’s missing her bump – after welcoming twin boys

Rosanna Davison has admitted that she’s missing her baby bump.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, last month.

The model has been enjoying her new life as a mum-of-three, but revealed she was missing carrying the twins.

Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo from her pregnancy, Rosanna wrote: “Starting to miss my bump which is freaking Wes out 🤣.”

“Three babies is plenty for now! Was about 29 weeks here 💙 #TwinPregnancy.”

Sharing news of the birth of her twins, Rosanna shared a sweet hospital with the newborns and her husband from the hospital.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

At the time, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.