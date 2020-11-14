Rosanna Davison admits 2020 has been ‘stressful’ – as husband Wes Quirke was forced to close businesses

Rosanna Davison has admitted 2020 has been “stressful”, as her husband Wes Quirke was forced to close his businesses.

In November 2018, the businessman opened a brand new casino in Dublin’s City Centre, but the venue has been closed for most of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Rosanna said: “It’s been stressful for Wes as he’s had to shut his Carlton Casino Club and Dr. Quirkey’s business for most of this year…”

“But obviously protecting each other and following government health advice is his priority, and like so many businesses hit hard, it’s a matter of trying to stay positive and doing the best he can.”

Although the past few months have been tough, the couple are gearing up for an exciting Christmas – as Rosanna is due to give birth to identical twin boys this month.

She said: “After what’s been such an unusual year for us all, I’m especially excited about this Christmas and of course it will be very special with the arrival of our new twin boys, so we intend to make Christmas as magical as possible for them and Sophia.”

“It’s definitely going to be a busy house but we’re in full baby mode anyway and we’re both relaxed parents, so I think we’ll somehow manage with plenty of support from our families.”

“Sophia is too young to understand about Santa but she’s going to love the Christmas lights and she’s almost at the walking stage now.”

The model mum announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

Rosanna and Wes decided to go down the surrogacy route, after the model suffered 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a ‘fertility miracle’.