Rory McIlroy supported by wife Erica Stoll and family as he claims Irish Open win

Rory McIlroy was supported by his wife Erica Stoll and their family as he claimed his second Amgen Irish Open title.

The Masters winner, who last won in this tournament at the same location in 2016, maintained composure to defeat Joakim Lagergren of Sweden on the third playoff hole.

With the win, McIlroy earns more than $1 million and solidifies his lead in the Race to Dubai rankings.

In some emotional post-round scenes, Rory was greeted by his wife Erica and their young daughter Poppy on the 18th green.

Speaking after the triumph, Rory spoke to RTÉ saying: “The support of the crowd out there and playing in that atmosphere, especially coming down those last few holes knowing what I needed to do, the crowd spurred me on.”

“It’s an incredible day. That eagle putt on the 18 to get into the play-off will probably go down as one of the coolest moments in my career. It has taken me a while to get to this place, where I do embrace it and enjoy it.”

Rory and his wife appeared happier than ever as they celebrated the win, more than one year since the golfer shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Erica, after seven years of marriage.

At the time, his manager Sean O’Flaherty said in a statement: “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

The divorce filing, which described their marriage as “irretrievably broken”, requested shared custody of their daughter Poppy and asked for a parenting plan to be established.

However, Rory’s attorney Thomas Sasser later filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf.

Last June, Rory addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship status in a statement to The Guardian.

“There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game,” the golfer said.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together.”

“Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The 35-year-old started dating Erica in 2014, months after he broke off his previous engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The former couple married in a star-studded ceremony at Ashford Castle in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Poppy three years later.