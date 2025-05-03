Rory McIlroy shares hilarious exchange with surprising pop star following Masters win

Rory McIlroy has revealed that he had a hilarious exchange with one particular pop star following his career-defining Masters win in Augusta, Georgia.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the golfer shared that he was personally congratulated by an array of celebrities.

However, one in particular left him completely star-struck, and he said: “The one that got me was Sir Elton John. That was incredible.”

“I was sort of overwhelmed with the people that reached out from all different walks of life,” he added.

The 35-year-old explained that he actually hasn’t “been able to connect” with the Rocketman singer and shared how his assistant left a voicemail.

“So his assistant left me a voicemail and said, ‘Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person. The only problem is…he doesn’t have a cellphone! So you might get a call from a number in Windsor, England, off a landline.’”

“But I was like, ‘Sure! That’s absolutely fine!’ We haven’t been able to connect yet, but I’d love to get to chat to him,” he said with a laugh.

“I just think that’s so cool. Like, it’s Elton John! I didn’t even know that Elton John cared about golf.”

Last month, Rory was overcome with emotion after winning the US Masters, making him the sixth person ever to complete the modern golf Grand Slam.

His wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy were there to celebrate his career-defining win in Augusta.

This was his 11th attempt at securing the honour, and he was filmed embracing his wife and daughter after beating Justin Rose in an intense sudden-death playoff.

As he was presented with a coveted Green Jacket, Rory choked back tears as he paid tribute to his family.

“Last but not least, over to my left, my family, my team,” he said. “They’ve been on this journey with me the whole way through.”

“They know the burden that I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again…”

“The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard.”

Rory and his wife appeared happier than ever all week at Augusta National, almost one year since the golfer shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Erica, after seven years of marriage.

At the time, his manager Sean O’Flaherty said in a statement: “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

The divorce filing, which described their marriage as “irretrievably broken”, requested shared custody of their daughter Poppy, and asked for a parenting plan to be established.

However, Rory’s attorney Thomas Sasser later filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on his behalf.

Last June, Rory addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship status in a statement to The Guardian.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” the golfer said.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together.

“Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The 35-year-old started dating Erica in 2014, months after he broke off his previous engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The former couple married in a star-studded ceremony at Ashford Castle in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Poppy three years later.