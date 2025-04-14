Rory McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with win at US Masters

Rory Mcilroy has completed a career Grand Slam with a win at the US Masters tournement.

The Irish golfer is the sixth person ever to complete the modern gold Grand Slam, and this was his 11th attempt.

Rory faced off against Justin Rose in a nail-biting sudden death playoff, after they finished tied on 11 on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference after his victory, Rory said: “You have to be the eternal optimist in this game.”

“I have been saying it until I am blue in the face but I truly believe I am a better player now than 10 year ago.”

“It is so hard to stay patient, keep coming back and not being able to get it done.”

“There were points on the back nine where I thought, ‘have I let this slip again?’ but I responded and am really proud of myself,” he continued.

“It has been an emotional week so I am thrilled to be last man standing.”

Just head of the presentation ceremony, Rory said: “It’s my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time.”

“I’m just absolutely honoured and thrilled and just so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion.”