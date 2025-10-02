Ad
Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll receive apology over Ryder Cup abuse

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll have received an apology from the PGA of America over the abuse they were subject to at this year’s Ryder Cup.

The Irish golfer was the main target of heckling by American fans at Bethpage, and his other half had a drink thrown at her on the 17th tee.

Across the week, the couple were subject to insults about their marriage, and even taunts about Rory’s ex-fiancée, Caroline Wozniacki.

Chief executive of PGA of America, Derek Sprague, has since admitted the abuse they received “crossed the line”.

“I sent a long email to share with Rory and Erica and just told him that we will do better in the future,” Derek told The Athletic.

“I’m the CEO now. I don’t condone this type of behavior. This is not good for the game of golf. It’s not good for the Ryder Cup. It’s not good for any of the professional athletes, and we will do better.”

“I’m disappointed in fan behaviour… it’s just that’s not who we are. And I was just really, really, really disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Rory confessed it was a “rough week” for him personally.

“I chirped back because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that,” he said about the abuse he received from fans.

“It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance.”

