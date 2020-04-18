Rory Cowan announces loss of loved one to Covid-19

Rory Cowan is the latest Irish celebrity to loose a loved one to Covid-19.

The former Mrs Brown’s Boys star lost his Aunt Nancy to Covid-19 and she sadly passed away in her nursing home.

Rory announced the news on The Six O’Clock Show with Martin King and Muireann O’Connell.

Rory shared: “she died in a nursing home of the coronavirus so I was very sad to hear that because all of my mother’s family, her brothers and sisters and their husbands and wives, are all dead now, Nancy was the last one.”

Due to social-distancing rules, Nancy will not be able to get a large send-off.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know what way the funeral arrangements are going to be, but I’m assuming that we’re not going to be able to go so it wouldn’t be as big as the one she deserved.”

“She was a lovely woman so I just assume there’s going to be a remembrance service later in the year.”

This loss made the Fair City actor realise the severity of the virus.

He said: “It sort of hits home how bad this really is that we have an aunt in a nursing home and it’s not old age that gets her, it’s not an illness that she already had, it’s the coronavirus.”

“Anybody can get it and people have to be so careful.”

“She was in there because she was old and she needed care but to go with this, nobody deserves this death.”

Rory urged the public to adhere to social-distancing and the HSE guidelines.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody face to face since the 15th of March.”

“I’ve been out walking within the two kilometre radius of my house and I’ve been going to the shops, but I’ve been keeping away from anybody and I haven’t spoken to anyone face to face unless I’m in the supermarket and this is what you have to do at this time.”