Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy tipped for Love Island

The 19-year-old "ticks all the boxes" for the ITV dating show

Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy has been tipped to appear on the next season of Love Island.

Ladbrokes recently slashed odds on the 19-year-old appearing on the ITV2 dating show next year.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Missy Keating ticks all the boxes for Love Island and if the show makes a return, we reckon there’s a strong chance she will make the line-up.”

The model wouldn’t be the first Love Island contestant with a famous dad, as 2018 winner Dani Dyer is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

Tamer Hassan’s daughter Belle also appeared on the show last year.

As well as modelling, Missy is an aspiring singer, and she even made an appearance on The Voice UK in 2019.

Missy and her pal Georgia Gaffney auditioned together, but sadly they didn’t progress to the next stage.

Missy is Ronan’s eldest daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

The former couple are also parents to Jack, 21, and Ali, 14.

Ronan also shares two kids with his current wife Storm – Cooper, 3, and Coco, three months.

