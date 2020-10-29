The couple tied the knot in 2015

Ronan Keating shares sweet footage from his and Storm’s wedding day

Ronan Keating has shared sweet footage from his and Storm’s wedding day.

The couple have been married since 2015, and share two kids together – Cooper, 3, and Coco, 7 months.

The singer released the music video for his new track Forever Ain’t Enough today, paying tribute to his wife in the sweet love song.

The 43-year-old sings about first falling in love with Storm, and releasing that she was the “one”, sharing video clips from their big day.

Towards the end of the music video, Storm appeared on screen to recreate the couple’s first dance together.

The clip is put next to the original wedding footage of their first dance, with the couple looking as happy as ever.

The music video was released on Storm’s birth week, with Ronan paying tribute to his wife to mark her 39th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing multiple photos of his stunning wife, he wrote: “It’s Gush time! It’s Stormy’s birthday.”

“If you know her you’ll know this already but she is one of a kind the most incredible loving decent honest hard working kind person I know.”

“You wear less makeup then me you get ready quicker then I do you make better banana bread then me and you are better at scrabble then me. There I said it.

“And I’m lucky enough to call you mine. Love you baba. I hope you are having the best day.”

Ronan added: “Here is to every day together coz you make everyone better Love ya From Jack, Missy, Ali, Coop, Coco, Aus and Me.”

Watch the full music video to Ronan’s track Forever Ain’t Enough here: