Ronan Keating shares loved-up snaps with his wife Storm while holidaying in Paris

Ronan Keating has shared loved-up snaps with his wife Storm during a romantic trip to Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the Boyzone star posted a sweet photo of him and his Australian wife as they crossed the street holding hands.

The 45-year-old captioned the post: “Back in the city of love with my ❤️.”

The Irish singer continued: “This town fills me with so much joy. Paris you never disappoint.”

Ronan also thanked his kid’s Jack, Missy, and Ali for the trip in his caption, as he said: “Thank you J,M&A for the trip and M for the pic ! X.”

Storm also documented their fun-filled trip to the French capital, as she shared a sweet snippet of all the memories to her Instagram with the caption: “48hrs in Paris ♥️.”

The 40-year-old also shared an array of photos of her, Ronan, Jack and Missy as they soaked up the sun in the city of love.

