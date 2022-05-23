Ronan Keating shares loved-up snaps with his wife Storm while holidaying in Paris

Ronan Keating has shared loved-up snaps with his wife Storm during a romantic trip to Paris.
Taking to Instagram, the Boyzone star posted a sweet photo of him and his Australian wife as they crossed the street holding hands.
The 45-year-old captioned the post: “Back in the city of love with my ❤️.”
View this post on Instagram
The Irish singer continued: “This town fills me with so much joy. Paris you never disappoint.”
Ronan also thanked his kid’s Jack, Missy, and Ali for the trip in his caption, as he said: “Thank you J,M&A for the trip and M for the pic ! X.”
Storm also documented their fun-filled trip to the French capital, as she shared a sweet snippet of all the memories to her Instagram with the caption: “48hrs in Paris ♥️.”
The 40-year-old also shared an array of photos of her, Ronan, Jack and Missy as they soaked up the sun in the city of love.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram