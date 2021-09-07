The singer is a father-of-five

Ronan Keating posts sweet tribute to daughter Ali on her 16th birthday

Ronan Keating has posted a sweet tribute to his daughter Ali on her 16th birthday.

The Boyzone star shares three kids – Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16 with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Taking to Instagram today, the proud dad shared adorable photos of him and Ali alongside a touching message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

He wrote: “Happy birthday baby girl. Sweet 16 you are growing way too fast. Love who you are.”

“Keep on track and stick to the plan. Love ya. Dad,” Ronan added.

Alongside Jack, Missy and Ali, Ronan is also dad to son Cooper, 4, and daughter Coco, 1 – who he shares with his Australian wife Storm.