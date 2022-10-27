Ronan Keating pens sweet birthday tribute to wife Storm

Ronan Keating has penned a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Storm.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Boyzone star shared a carousel of photos of himself, Storm and their children.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday sweetheart. Jesus it was a struggle to find a picture you were not smiling in or laughing in. It’s truly unbelievable how you manage to keep on smiling.”

Ronan sweetly continued: “You have been through the ringer huge highs, but crazy lows and you manage to keep positive always. You always fight for what’s right. You always see the good in everyone and everything.”

“You want to give everyone a second and a third and sometimes a fourth chance always fighting for the underdog. You have taught me so much baby. Don’t change a thing just maybe enjoy some rest, you deserve it.”

“Love you to the stars and back. Now close that laptop please and raise an umeshu coz it’s your birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The Boyzone star and his Australian wife married in a lavish open-air ceremony in East Lothian, Scotland back in 2015.

Perfect singer Ed Sheeran sang for the couple’s first dance.

Ronan and Storm have since welcomed two children together – Cooper and Coco.

Storm is also step mother to Ronan’s three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, Missy, and Ali.